Police seeking suspect in attempted armed robbery at Montreal shopping mall

Police are looking for a suspect in a holdup at a mall in downtown Montreal.

On Jan. 23, a man armed with a handgun tried to rob a store in Les Cours Mont-Royal shopping centre on Peel Street.

He attempted to rob a store in the mall after closing time, police said, but fled the scene without taking anything.

Police would not say which store was targeted.

The suspect was wearing a black tuque, blue coat and beige boots at the time of the crime.

Anyone with information that could lead to identifying the suspect is asked to go to their local police station or contact Info-Crime at 514-393-1133 or online.

Tips are confidential and can be submitted anonymously.