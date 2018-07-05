Man, 49, charged in connection with shooting death in Pointe-Claire

A 49-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with a fatal shooting that took place in Pointe-Claire over the weekend, according to police.

The man was apprehended by Ontario Provincial Police Tuesday near Brockville, Ont., and is facing charges of second degree murder.

He appeared in Quebec court Wednesday afternoon, in connection with the death of a 34-year-old man found in a Holiday Inn parking lot off the Trans-Canada Highway on Saturday.

Montreal police say the altercation between the two men was the result of a drug deal gone bad.

A 911 call was placed at around 4:30 p.m. that day about a wounded man lying unconscious in the parking lot of the hotel.

His death was declared Montreal's 12th homicide of the year.