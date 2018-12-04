Surgery wait times down by 5 weeks in Quebec, study finds

Wait times for some surgeries have gone down by five weeks over the past year in Quebec, according to a Fraser Institute study released Tuesday.

The think-tank looked at the median wait time for medically necessary treatments across the country.

In Quebec, the study says those wait times went from 21 weeks to fewer than 16 weeks this year.

The median wait time across Canada in 2018 was 19.8 weeks. Quebec's wait times are the third shortest in the country, according to the study, but the Institute found wait times are more than double what they were in 1993.

The study focused on a dozen medical specialities and tracked the time it takes between a patient being referred by a doctor to receiving the treatment they needed.

The shortest wait times are in Saskatchewan, with four days fewer than Quebec's, and the longest wait times, the study says, are in New Brunswick with 45 weeks.