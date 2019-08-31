Increased police presence on Quebec roads this long weekend
Number of road deaths has decreased over last 5 years, SQ says
Expect to see Quebec provincial police on the road this long weekend.
The force is ramping up its presence on the province's highways to ensure members of the public are driving safely.
Five people died on Quebec's roads served by the force on Labour Day weekend last year.
Sûreté du Québec spokesperson Sgt. Daniel Thibaudeau said the main causes of collisions resulting in death or serious injuries are speeding and distracted driving.
Police are watching for drivers exceeding the speed limit, using their cell phone or who are intoxicated.
"There are other factors seen by our officers, such as not wearing a seatbelt," Thibaudeau said.
"It might be difficult to believe, but in 2019 there are still people who do not believe that it's useful."
The force is also calling on drivers to be patient and courteous as they navigate construction sites on the province's roads.
"Even if it's a holiday for many people, it's not necessarily the case for construction workers," he said. "You must respect the speed limits posted [at those sites]."
So far this summer, the SQ said there have been 53 fatal collisions on its territory.
The number of road deaths has been trending downward over the last five years, but Thibaudeau said there are still too many people killed while driving.
Based on a report by La Presse Canadienne
