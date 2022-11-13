Quebec police investigate 'suspicious' death of woman in Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu

Provincial police are investigating the death of a 69-year-old woman yesterday in Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, south of Montreal.

A person called officers to a residence on a small street because they were worried they hadn't seen the woman in a while, said Stéphane Tremblay, spokesperson for the Sûreté du Québec (SQ).

When they arrived, police found a seriously injured woman. Her death was confirmed at the hospital, Tremblay added.

Although Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu has its own police force, the SQ will investigate the incident.

Provincial police described the woman's death as suspicious.

They have detained the woman's spouse who was also in the residence.

He is expected to appear by video conference at the Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu courthouse Sunday afternoon.