Paddleboarder in his 20s missing in water near Oka park

Quebec provincial police divers are expected to search the waters near Oka provincial park this morning after two men in their twenties fell off their paddleboards in Lake of Two Mountains Saturday night.

People near the scene were able to pull one of the men to safety, but witnesses say the other slipped under the water at around 6 p.m. Neither were wearing life jackets, witnesses said.

The coast guard and fire department searched for the man until late in the evening, and Sûreté du Québec officers searched the banks.

Provincial police divers will be on the scene this morning, according to spokesperson Louis-Philippe Bibeau.

As of Aug. 21, the Quebec division of the Lifesaving Society recorded 71 drownings since the beginning of the year, compared to 50 on the same date in 2019.