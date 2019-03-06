SQ director Martin Prud'homme suspended following criminal allegation

Martin Prud'homme, the head of the Sûreté du Québec, has been suspended following an "allegation related to criminal infractions."

Public Security Minister Geneviève Guilbault said she was informed Tuesday.

"We acted quickly ... to reassure the population that we take our responsibility regarding this situation," she told reporters at a news conference Wednesday.

Prud'homme, who was appointed to his position by the Liberal government in 2014, has not been arrested. Quebec's bureau of independent investigations is leading the investigation.

Mario Bouchard, assistant director general of the SQ, will replace Prud'homme in the interim.

Prud'homme recently returned to his position at the provincial police service after a year-long assignment as chief of Montreal police (SPVM).

He was named to the position by former public security minister Martin Coiteux following allegations of misconduct involving the SPVM's internal affairs division.

At the time, Coiteux said they needed someone "solid" to lead Montreal police.