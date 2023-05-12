Quebec provincial police seek help identifying man found in St. Lawrence River

Investigators from the Sûreté du Québec's integrated disappearance and kidnapping coordination team are asking the public to help identify a body found on May 2 in the St. Lawrence River, in Saint-Zotique.

Police say the person was a white man who was about 30-years-old.

He was dressed in a blue T-shirt with a cannabis leaf and the inscription "adipot" and blue jogging pants. He also wore a gold ring on his right hand, a bracelet on his right wrist and a chain around his neck.

The man also had a tattoo on his right arm of the word "Warrior" as well as a dove and a lotus flower.

Anyone with information to identify him can send it confidentially to the Criminal Information Centre of the Sûreté du Québec by calling 1-800-659-4264.