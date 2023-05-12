Quebec provincial police seek help identifying man found in St. Lawrence River
The man had a tattoo on his right arm of the word "Warrior" as well as a dove and a lotus flower. His body was found on May 2.
Investigators from the Sûreté du Québec's integrated disappearance and kidnapping coordination team are asking the public to help identify a body found on May 2 in the St. Lawrence River, in Saint-Zotique.
Police say the person was a white man who was about 30-years-old.
He was dressed in a blue T-shirt with a cannabis leaf and the inscription "adipot" and blue jogging pants. He also wore a gold ring on his right hand, a bracelet on his right wrist and a chain around his neck.
The man also had a tattoo on his right arm of the word "Warrior" as well as a dove and a lotus flower.
Anyone with information to identify him can send it confidentially to the Criminal Information Centre of the Sûreté du Québec by calling 1-800-659-4264.