SQ arrests suspect linked to death of 21-year-old in Repentigny

Provincial police have arrested another man linked to the death of Youcef Khelil in Repentigny, Que.

Khelil, 21, died on March 25 after he was found suffering from injuries following a shooting.

The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) says police arrested Alexandre Durand-Artiles, 20, in the Hochelaga district in Montreal Saturday night.

Durand-Artiles is expected to appear by telephone today and in person tomorrow at the Joliette courthouse to face charges related to murder, kidnapping, forcible confinement and uttering threats.

On March 27, the SQ arrested a first suspect, Raymond Félix Bakodok, 21, in connection with Khelil's death.

Bakodok appeared at the Joliette courthouse in March to face several charges, including first-degree murder.