Quebec provincial police asking public for video, images of Amqui crash

Quebec's provincial police force, the Sûreté du Québec, is asking the public to share any images or videos, including surveillance footage, that may have captured the attack on pedestrians that killed two people on Monday.

"Given that this tragedy took place on a sunny day in the heart of downtown Amqui, we are not ruling out the possibility that people may possess certain video images from a surveillance camera, cellular device or other in connection with these events," a news release sent by the SQ said Wednesday.

Police are asking anyone with footage to reach out to the SQ's Centrale de l'information criminelle by calling 1-800-659-4264, which can be done anonymously.

A 38-year-old man, Steeve Gagnon, turned himself into police Monday, after they say he drove into a crowd with a pickup truck, killing two and injuring nine others.

The SQ said Gagnon appeared to have done so deliberately, but that he chose the victims at random.

The small and tight-knight community has been reeling after the tragedy. Gagnon is set to make a second court appearance April 5. He is set to remain in custody until then.