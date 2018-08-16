Suspect arrested after stealing SQ patrol car, driving it for an hour

Quebec provincial police have arrested a man they say stole a marked police cruiser and drove it for an hour before being caught.

The Sûreté du Québec were called to a residence in Boischatel, just east of Quebec City, at 5:30 a.m. when a security alarm was sounded.

When police arrived, a man broke the window of a marked SQ patrol car and took off in the vehicle.

SQ officers, assisted by Quebec City police and other municipal police forces, tried to intercept the suspect. Police would not disclose what types of tactics were used.

The suspect finally came to a stop around 6:30 a.m. in a restaurant parking lot off Highway 40 in Yamachiche, west of Trois-Rivières, about 170 kilometres away from where he started.

Police arrested the man at the scene and transported him to hospital for evaluation.