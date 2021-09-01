Supreme Court of Canada to sit in Quebec City for the 1st time

The Supreme Court of Canada will be sitting in Quebec for the first time in history as part of an ongoing effort to increase access to justice.

"This visit will also be an exceptional opportunity to make people aware of how the various courts in Quebec function," said Chief Justice of Canada Richard Wagner in a statement Wednesday.

The visit is slated for Sept. 12 to 16, 2022, to hear two appeals and meet with Quebecers. The sitting will take place in Quebec City. Which cases will be heard has yet to be announced.

This will be only the second time in its history that the highest court in the country has sat outside of Ottawa.

In 2019, the Supreme Court moved to Winnipeg, where it heard two cases.

The Quebec Court of Appeal, the Quebec Superior Court and the Court of Quebec — are working with the Supreme Court to prepare for the visit.

"The Supreme Court's presence in Quebec City will contribute not only to building ties with the public, but also to demystifying the justice system," said Chief Justice of Quebec Manon Savard in a statement.

As it did in Winnipeg in 2019, the court will take part in activities to meet citizens and members of various communities, in particular students and legal professionals.