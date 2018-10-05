Supreme Court to rule on dismissal of peeping National Assembly guards

Canada's highest court will decide Friday morning if Quebec's former president and speaker of the National Assembly, Jacques Chagnon, had the right to fire three guards accused of peeping on neighbouring hotel guests in Quebec City.

The Supreme Court of Canada will decide just how far an elected provincial politician can go when they exercise parliamentary privilege — rights that are protected by privilege include freedom of speech, freedom from arrest in civil actions, exemption from jury duty and exemption from being subpoenaed to attend court.

According to the House of Commons website, "collective privileges" include disciplinary powers and right to regulate internal affairs.

The guards' union has contested the 2012 dismissal, saying Chagnon should not have used parliamentary privilege to fire the guards without due process.

Chagnon's lawyers have argued that he had the power to exercise privilege to ensure that nothing disrupts the day-to-day operations at the National Assembly.

If the Supreme Court rules against him, it would set a precedent that would then threaten the independence of all legislative assemblies across Canada, his lawyers say.

Over a two-year period, Stéphane Demers, a high-ranking officer with the Sûreté du Québec, diverted a surveillance camera, mounted on the tower of the National Assembly, to peep in on the intimate antics of couples who were staying at the neighbouring hotel.

Demers admitted to the allegations in April 2012 and Quebec's police ethics committee ruled that he abused his authority and didn't respect the law. After working for the SQ since 1989, Demers was dismissed.

But he was not alone as other officers were also accused of partaking in or ignoring the illicit activity.

The decision is expected to be delivered at 9:45 a.m.

With files from Lauren McCallum