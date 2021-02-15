Freedom of expression pitted against dignity as Quebec comedian's case heard by Supreme Court

The Supreme Court of Canada will hear the case of comedian Mike Ward on Monday, 10 years after he made jokes about Jérémy Gabriel, a disabled singer from Quebec.

The country's highest court will have to examine the limits of freedom of expression when an individual's dignity is at stake.

"Freedom of expression is one of the fundamental values ​​of our society," said Ward's lawyer, Julius Grey.

Grey, a long-time human rights lawyer, said the freedom of expression is an "unshakable value."

But Gabriel's lawyer, Stéphane Harvey, has argued that the freedom of expression does not outweigh a Canadian's right to dignity.

Gabriel has Treacher Collins syndrome, a congenital disorder characterized by craniofacial deformities. He had a singing career as a child, and sang for Pope Benedict XVI in May 2006.

Ward, originally from Quebec City, performs in both French and English. In his performances between 2010 and 2013, he called Gabriel ugly and wondered why he hadn't died five years after getting his wish to sing in front of the pope.

In 2016, the Human Rights Tribunal ordered Ward to pay $35,000 to Gabriel and a further $7,000 to Gabriel's mother, but Ward turned to the Quebec Court of Appeal.

In November 2019, the court ruled Ward shouldn't have to compensate the singer's mother, but the era of exploiting people's disabilities to "entertain the population is over."

"The importance of freedom of expression is well established," the Court of Appeal's decision states, describing the open exchange of ideas and political discourse as fundamental for democracy.

Mike Ward is known for performing in French and English. (Radio-Canada)

But the 2-1 decision also notes that comedians, like artists, do not have a special status when it comes to the freedom of expression.

However, one of the three judges, Manon Savard, disagreed.

She considered that "despite the shocking and derogatory nature" of Ward's comedy routine, his words did not convey a discriminatory discourse or lead the audience to believe Gabriel is of lesser value because he handicapped.

Gabriel's lawyer, Stéphane Harvey, said the case could become a guide in future decisions on issues where freedom of expression is pitted against the right to dignity.

"Not only freedom of expression is in the spotlight, but also the dignity of the person," he said.

"The rights of one begin where the rights of the other end, and vice versa, so it's going to be a question of balance."