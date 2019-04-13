Community offers support to jogger mauled by dogs in Eastern Townships

As 55-year-old Dominique Alain recovers in hospital from a dog attack two weeks ago, she's realizing that because of the severity of her injuries, some of her favourite activities will no longer be possible.

"She is aware that she won't be able to do everything that she did in the past," her partner, Leo Joy said. "That's very difficult."

Alain was mauled by three dogs while jogging around 6:15 p.m. on March 29 in the Eastern Townships, about 140 kilometres southeast of Montreal.

She's endured an induced coma for two days and seven medical procedures — some of them surgeries. Some thought she wouldn't survive.

When she gets out of the hospital, she'll need prosthetics and adaptations made to her home.

Dominique Alain was known for being a very physically active member of the community. (Submitted by Leo Joy)

To show their support, members of the community have called and emailed Joy, and a GoFundMe campaign was created with the goal of raising $50,000 for Alain.

Reginald Gauthier launched the online funding campaign and in a day it has received more than $3,000 in donations.

"It's one thing less they have to worry about," Gauthier said.

Joy said landscaping needs to be done to make the home more accessible, and there will be work to do inside and outside the home.

"It's been helpful to us, knowing that we have that love and support coming from the community," Joy said.

Dogs put down after attack

The three dogs had escaped their home in Potton, Que. and attacked Alain as she was jogging down a country road.

Animal-protection authorities seized the three mixed-breed dogs and assessed their behaviour.

The SPA de l'Estrie found them to be aggressive and presented a "very serious, and perhaps deadly, risk to the population."

The dogs involved in the attack have since been euthanized, according to Radio-Canada.

Joy said Alain told him that if the dogs had attacked children on bicycles instead of her, those children would be dead.

The director of the local animal protection agency and shelter, the SPA des Cantons, said there should be province-wide guidelines for dealing with potentially dangerous animals.

"There is a huge legal uncertainty and the government has to start managing it," Carl Girard told Radio-Canada after the attacks. "It's a priority, It's urgent."