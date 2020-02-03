'It's Incredible': Montrealers celebrate as Laurent Duvernay-Tardif's team wins Super Bowl

Montreal Super Bowl celebrations were even larger than usual this year, as fans cheered on local talent Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, who played for the Kansas City Chiefs as they took a 31-20 victory against the San Francisco 49ers.

More than 100 people gathered to watch the game at Taverne 1909 in downtown Montreal. Duvernay-Tardif's aunt and cousin were among the fans.

"It was a crazy game. It was very stressful and a lot of emotions," said Duvernay-Tardif's aunt, Liette Duvernay. "I thought they were going to lose."

"It's incredible. One word, incredible," his cousin, Anne Sylvain, added. "He deserves it."

Anne Sylvain, left, and Liette Duvernay said they were proud of relative Laurent Duvernay-Tardif. (CBC News)

Sylvain and Liette Duvernay both look forward to telling Duvernay-Tardif how proud they are of him.

"He worked hard to get to this step," said Liette Duvernay.

The game was full of twists and turns for the crowd, but Patrick Mahomes threw for a pair of touchdowns in the game's final six minutes, helping the Chiefs erase a 10-point deficit and beat the 49ers.

Duvernay-Tardif, a native of Mont-Saint-Hilaire, Que., plays right guard on the Kansas City Chiefs offensive line.

He's also the first medical doctor to play in the NFL, having completed a medical degree at McGill University.

Marie-Christine Boucher, executive director of the Laurent Duvernay-Tardif Foundation, helped organize the watch party Sunday. The event raised more than $40,000 for the organization, which is aimed at encouraging children to balance their studies with sports and the arts.

"I'm a little emotional today, I know it's a big game for him," said Boucher.

After the game, Quebec Premier François Legault took to Twitter to voice his support.

"A Quebecer has taken the Super Bowl! What joy to see Quebec radiate across the world," Legault wrote.