6 passengers from infamous Sunwing party plane fined

Transport Canada has fined six of the passengers on an infamous Sunwing flight to Mexico — and expects more fines to be issued, the government announced Tuesday.

In a statement, Transport Canada said that the six were fined for not being fully vaccinated when they boarded the flight from Montreal to Cancun on Dec. 30.

Since Nov. 30 — a full month before the plane departed — the federal government has required that all passengers above the age of 12 be fully vaccinated to board passenger flights, trains and cruise ships.

The maximum fines is $5,000 per person.

Thus far, the government has not reported any fines for the behaviour reportedly seen on the flight.

Transport Canada said its investigation is not over and it expects "more penalties will be issued in the coming days and weeks," the statement read.

Images from the Dec. 30 flight showed passengers ignoring public health measures, jumping and dancing in the aisle, vaping and openly passing around a bottle of hard liquor on the plane. In one video, a person could be seen crowd-surfing while the plane was in the air.

Transport Canada clarified that passengers could also face multiple penalties for different offences.