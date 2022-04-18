Sunwing flights delayed, passengers feeling stranded amid network-wide issue

A technical issue has delayed a number of Sunwing Airline flights, stranding some Canadian travellers as the issue hampers check-in and boarding.

In a statement Monday, a spokesperson for Sunwing Travel Group said the airline's systems provider is experiencing a network-wide system issue, affecting carriers globally, including Sunwing flights.

Sunwing's website shows virtually all flights scheduled for Monday — more than 40 — have been delayed, some by more than 12 hours.

"We sincerely regret the impact this is having on our customers' travel plans and are working diligently with our technology provider to resolve the issue as soon as possible," the statement reads.

Jean-Hugues Demers from Boucherville, Que. has been waiting in the lobby of a Cancun resort with his girlfriend and friends.

The group left Montreal on April 6 for a week at the Paradiso resort in Varadero, Cuba. They were supposed to return to Canada by the end of the long weekend, until Demers learned their flight had been delayed.

Jean-Hughes Demers says he's disappointed with Sunwing's crisis management. (Kwabena Oduro/CBC)

"I just texted my boss this morning, telling him I'll be in tonight, but now I don't know," he said.

"The hotel has been very good to us…, but it's still hot, and we want to know what happened."

Demers says he will continue trying to get some answers.

Meanwhile, the airline says "best attempts are being made" to inform passengers of how their flights are affected and it's encouraging passengers with trips scheduled over the next day to check their flight status before heading to the airport.

It is also coordinating hotel accommodations and airport transfers with its destination management company.