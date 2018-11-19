Some sunscreens sold in Quebec pharmacies recalled over bacterial contamination

Two sunscreen lotions sold in Quebec are being recalled by Health Canada because of bacterial contamination "above acceptable levels."

One lot of Option+ Family SPF 50 Sunscreen Lotion and one lot of Personnelle SPF 50+ Sports Sunscreen Lotion are being recalled by Empack Spraytech Inc.

The affected lot expires in January 2019.

According to Health Canada, the bacteria can cause an infection. The risk is heightened in children and in people with a weak immune system.

Just under 6,000 units of each product were distributed.

The public health agency said that no adverse reactions have been reported.

The bacteria in the affected Option+ Family SPF 50 Sunscreen Lotion — sold by Uniprix — are Lactobacillus brevis and Micrococcus luteus.

In Personnelle SPF 50+ Sports Sunscreen Lotion — sold by Jean Coutu — are Lactobacillus brevis and Staphylococcus hominis novobiosepticus.

People who used one of these products and are concerned for their well-being are advised to contact a health professional.

Questions about the recall can be directed to Empack Spraytech Inc. at quality@empack.ca or by calling 1-866-923-2665.