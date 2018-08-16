Montreal throws support behind Sun Youth's move to new building

Montreal announced Wednesday that it will be financially supporting Sun Youth Organization's move to a new location this fall.

The city has committed $1.145 million to cover its rent until 2021.

"The City of Montreal has been one of our biggest partners for close to 65 years now, from the very start," said Ernest Rosa, Sun Youth's property manager, in a phone interview.

"This is just the city showing again how important it is for them to support organizations like Sun Youth in their fight against poverty."

Sun Youth has been leasing the former Baron Byng High School from Montreal's French-language school board, the Commission scolaire de Montréal​ (CSDM), with the city covering the rent there.

The school board is taking back the building to house its growing student population.

Sun Youth has found a new home base at 6700 Parc Avenue, a few kilometres north of its current downtown location on St-Urbain Street.

Along with covering the rent on its new location, the city has offered Sun Youth rent-free another building that housed the organization in the past.

Located at the corner of Mont-Royal and Parc avenues, and nicknamed "the White House," Sun Youth was located there from 1967 to 1981 before moving to the St-Urbain location.

The city will pay about $25,000 to renovate the building for senior and youth activities.

Sun Youth is currently in a building on Saint-Urbain Street that's owned by the Commission scolaire de Montréal. (Sun Youth)

Sun Youth is in a transitional phase, Rosa said, and needs enough space to offer its wide range of services such as sports programming and food distribution.

In addition to the Parc Avenue location, the organization will establish various satellite locations while it searches for a long-term solution, he said.

In a press release issued by the city's executive committee, Rosannie Filato, Montreal's manager for social and community development, describes Sun Youth as a "tireless organization" that provides front-line support to families, children and individuals.

"The City of Montreal will continue to be a key ally for the organization in support of its mission," said Filato, a Villeray–Saint-Michel–Parc-Extension borough councillor.