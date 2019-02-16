Summer camp fair in Pointe-Claire lets parents shop around for a good fit

There may still be snow on the ground but it's the time of year where parents have to cast their minds ahead and start thinking about signing their kids up for summer camps.

Montreal Families is holding its 18th annual Camp Fair on Sunday Feb. 17 at the Holiday Inn Pointe-Claire, which brings together 41 exhibitors from day camps and sleepaway camps all over Quebec, Ontario and even the States.

"The camp fair is really an opportunity for parents to meet with the representatives of a variety of camps so they can get more information before they decide where to send their child for the summer, " said Montreal Families Marketing Coordinator Tracey Stafford on CBC's All in a Weekend.

There are camps with a wide range of activities such as Broadway Academy musical theatre camp, Excellent Ice Day Camps for hockey and outdoor recreation camps.

With so many options, Stafford encourages parents to bring their children and involve them in the process.

"It's really important for the kids to feel that they're part of that decision, and to see what they might be interested in when choosing that camp," she said.

"And it also helps alleviate their nervousness about going to camp, especially if it's for first time."

Time to ask questions

As for parents, it's also an opportunity to ask questions about how the camps operate and how they handle difficult situations.

Stafford suggests asking about the following things:

How long the camp has been operating.

What facilities they have.

The ratio of staff members to campers.

How the camp handles homesickness and bullying.

Screen time camps that allow personal devices.

Head lice policy.

Some camps are part of the Association des camps du Québec, a provincial non-profit organization that monitors activities, safety and education at camps.

Admission for the event is free and many camps offer discounts for signing up at the Camp Fair itself instead of online or later during the year.