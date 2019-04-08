Montreal SPCA investigating after video of horse collapsing at sugar shack goes viral

The Montreal SPCA has launched an investigation after receiving a complaint about a wagon horse collapsing at a sugar shack in Saint-Eustache, 40 kilometres northwest of Montreal.

A video of the incident spread on social media on Saturday, and has been watched and shared thousands of times.

It shows a horse, hitched to a cart, that appears to be having trouble breathing. It then cuts to the animal on the ground as workers try to unhitch it.

Cabane à Sucre Constantin owner J.A. Gamache says it's the first time something like this has happened in the 25 years his business has offered horse wagon rides. He says the horses are inspected regularly.

"We stopped immediately the activity of [wagon] rides to make certain that everything is OK with the animals," he said.

A video taken at the Saint-Eustache sugar shack shows the sleigh horse on the ground as workers try to unhitch it. (Noémy Petit/Instagram) 0:26

The activity is offered by a subcontractor, farmer Alain Lavigne. A statement on the sugar shack's Facebook page said management will ask experts to evaluate the quality and care given to the animals in question.

"Abuse is not tolerated by our company," the statement said.

Horses are taken care of, sugar shack owner says

Gamache said he has worked with Lavigne for 25 years, and that Lavigne is a responsible person who takes very good care of his animals.

"That's why we work with him."

Cabane a Sucre Constantin owner J.A. Gamache says horse wagon rides have been temporarily stopped because of the incident, and replaced by a tractor. (Sudha Krishnan/CBC)

Gamache said the horse is doing better, but its overall health still needs to be evaluated.

The Montreal SPCA is not confirming anything other than the fact that it is investigating.

Comments have been pouring onto the sugar shack's Facebook page, asking it to ban horse wagon rides.

Gamache said the sugar shack has been offering the rides for 25 years and while they have been temporarily suspended, there are no plans to permanently stop.

"It's always been traditional to see [wagon] rides at sugar shacks."