Côte-des-Neiges—Notre-Dame-de-Grâce Mayor Sue Montgomery to be suspended until elections

Côte-des-Neiges—Notre-Dame-de-Grâce Mayor Sue Montgomery will be suspended without pay for up to 120 days, starting July 27, according to a ruling by Quebec's Municipal Commission.

Her suspension will be lifted at the moment of her swearing-in if she is re-elected on Nov. 7.

Montgomery was embroiled in controversy after being found guilty of 11 ethics violations in June, prompting political rivals to call for her resignation. The 70-page ruling details how Montgomery refused or neglected to establish a work environment "free of harassment," violating article 30 of Montreal's city councillors' code of ethics.



Montgomery's lawyer, Éric Oliver, says he has filed a stay of proceedings, which will be heard in Superior Court at 2 p.m on Tuesday, July 27.

He says he has been arguing since last year that the judge appointed to the case is partial, calling the ruling a "clear demonstration of conflict of interest."

Judge Alain Roy, who is attached to the case, previously worked for the city of Montreal.

Oliver also called the timing of the ruling and the swift application of sanctions a "blatant attempt to use the calendar" to impede Montgomery's defence before the superior court.

"In most cases, the sanction imposed by the commission starts anywhere between a week and two weeks after receiving the decision," he said.



In a tweet, Lionel Perez, the official opposition leader and rival for the job of mayor of the CDN-NDG borough, said he was relieved to see the Quebec Municipal Commission take Montgomery's ethical breaches seriously.



"Citizens can breathe easier," he wrote. "They are the real victims of this internal conflict at Projet Mtl, which has paralyzed #CDNNDG for over 2 years."