Sue Montgomery abandoned by 3 remaining Projet Montréal councillors in Côte-des-Neiges—NDG

The mayor of Côte-des-Neiges—Notre-Dame-de-Grâce is heading to the first borough council meeting since her expulsion from Projet Montréal last month without the support of the three remaining Projet Montréal councillors in the borough.

Sue Montgomery, who was elected in 2017, was kicked out of the party on Jan. 24 for her refusal to fire her chief of staff, Annalisa Harris, following a harassment investigation by the city's comptroller general.

Montgomery expressed concern that she had not been allowed to see the comptroller general's full report and said she would not go against Montreal's own policy by firing an employee without due process. That would include steps such as giving an employee warnings, she said — or at the very least, being able to explain in detail the nature of the accusations against her.

Before Monday's monthly council meeting began, a citizens' group loaded NDG residents into a rented school bus with plans to demonstrate their support for Montgomery en masse.

But despite that wave of support within the community, councillors Peter McQueen, Magda Popeanu and Christian Arseneault are siding with Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante, who made the decision to oust Montgomery from caucus.

'No compromise when it comes to harassment'

"The inability of Sue Montgomery to deal with this issue and to ensure a safe and comfortable workplace has seriously affected our ability to provide the citizens of this borough the quality of services which they deserve and which we were elected and took an oath to provide," they said in a joint statement released Monday afternoon.

"We are all deeply upset by Ms. Montgomery's decision to reject the recommendations of the comptroller general and to question the credibility of the professionals who conducted the inquiry."

The statement says the three councillors believe that Montgomery is "not thinking of the good of the citizens and has decided to make this a personal crusade," and there can be "no compromise when it comes to harassment."

The investigation and reports were exhaustive, and in light of the conclusions of psychological harassment toward two borough employees, the comptroller general gave clear recommendations that were not open to interpretation, the statement says.

It goes on to say the three councillors wish to assure borough citizens that "we are committed to getting back to work" and that opposition councillors Lionel Perez and Marvin Rotrand are "ready to work with us."

Community shows support for Montgomery

Alex Montagano says he is worried about the future of the borough now that three councillors have turned their backs on borough Mayor Sue Montgomery. (CBC)

Alex Montagano, who co-organized the citizen movement to show support for the embattled mayor, says he was disappointed to learn that the three remaining Projet Montréal councillors in the borough are walking the party line.

In a borough that has been the target of corruption investigations in the past and was once run by the now-disgraced former mayor, Michael Applebaum, there was a growing hope that Montgomery and her team would finally bring change, he said.

"I never expected this," he said. "There was a lot of hope all around."

Now that there is so much divisiveness on the borough council, Montagano said, he is "very concerned about the future of our borough."