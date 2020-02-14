City of Montreal turns up the pressure on Sue Montgomery to fire chief of staff

The City of Montreal is asking the provincial body overseeing municipalities to investigate Côte-des-Neiges—Notre-Dame-de-Grâce Mayor Sue Montgomery over her handling of a harassment case.

Montgomery was kicked out of Projet Montréal on Jan. 24 for refusing to fire her chief of staff, Annalisa Harris, following an investigation by the city comptroller general over allegations of psychological harassment.

On Friday, the City of Montreal issued a statement saying Montgomery should follow through on the recommendations in the comptroller's report, including one that Harris should not have contact with employees at the borough office.

"The inaction of Ms. Montgomery is contributing to a difficult work climate which has consequences for the harmonious functioning of the borough," the statement said.

The provincial body, known as the Commission municipale du Québec, is comprised of several arms including an administrative tribunal, a public inquiry body and it acts as an arbitrator.

Montgomery declined a request for comment Friday morning.

In September 2019, an investigation was launched into the workplace culture at the borough office and a confidential report was filed.

It concluded two employees had suffered psychological harassment at the borough office and recommended that Harris have no more contact with borough employees.

Montgomery has refused to fire Harris without due process, saying she wants to see the confidential report.

The borough mayor is named in the report for "turning a blind eye" to the alleged psychological harassment and therefore is not being allowed access to the report, the city has said.

Last week, Montgomery, a former Montreal Gazette journalist, told reporters that Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante knows the report is bogus.

In response, Plante accused her former ally of making "completely false and inaccurate statements" about her.