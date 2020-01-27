'There's something horribly wrong here': Sue Montgomery stands firm on decision not to fire chief of staff

The borough mayor of Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grâce, Sue Montgomery, is standing firm on her decision not to fire her chief of staff — and says she doesn't expect support for her mayoralty to wane.

Montgomery was kicked out of Projet Montréal, Friday, following a harassment investigation into her employee by the city's comptroller general, Alan Bond.

"Have you seen the support on social media?" Montgomery told Mike Finnerty on CBC Montreal's Daybreak. "People want politicians who stand up for what is right; and that's what I'm doing."

She says neither she nor her chief of staff were given access to the comptroller's report, which said two employees had suffered psychological harassment at the borough office.

Montgomery says she has a legal obligation to respect due process.

"Show us the evidence so we can test it," Montgomery said. "There is something horribly wrong here. We are lacking transparency, and that is what we need in this city."

Since the report is confidential, it's not clear what led to its conclusions — but Montgomery said she was given one example in which the chief of staff sent an email saying, "This is unacceptable," to one of the complainants.

Montgomery said she believes Projet Montréal wanted her to fire the chief of staff because she was "asking questions" about borough affairs and the budget.

She's still refusing to fire the employee, leaving the decision to stay or go up to her.

Montgomery said she wants advice from the city's human resources department. She will sit in council this afternoon as an independent while her chief of staff works from home.

Montgomery said she has no plans to step down as mayor.