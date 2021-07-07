Sue Montgomery pushes on with re-election campaign while awaiting sanctions

Côte-Des-Neiges—Notre-Dame-De-Grâce borough Mayor Sue Montgomery is awaiting punishment for 11 ethics violations, and if opposing lawyers get their way, she may still be suspended come election day.

The Direction du contentieux et des enquêtes (DCE) called for a 120-day suspension on Tuesday, but Montgomery's lawyer said such a suspension is over the top — well beyond previous punishments issued to politicians who committed more serious offences.

"It's clear that the interest of the lawyers of the commission is to enact revenge because my client defended herself," said Eric Oliver.

He said it is an attempt to splash Montgomery's name across headlines and hinder her re-election efforts.

Oliver said legal systems are designed to be consistent. That means, courts can't just hand out drastically different punishments for the same violation. Similar offences in the municipal realm have led to reprimands or suspensions that last days or weeks rather than months, he said.

This is the first time Montgomery has been found guilty of ethics violations and that should be taken into account, Oliver said.

Last month, Judge Alain Roy of Quebec's Municipal Commission found that Montgomery on several occasions disrespected and insulted civil servants, once tried to withhold pay from a civil servant who had alleged harassment, and failed to divulge conflicts of interest pertaining to harassment at council meetings.

Roy is expected to issue a ruling on sanctions in the coming two to four weeks.

Lawyer calls for harsh punishment as 'deterrent'

On Tuesday, DCE lawyer Pierre Robitaille said the borough mayor "must be punished severely, so that there is a real deterrent effect."

The seriousness of the breaches merits more than a simple reprimand, he said, and he argued there is a significant risk of recurrence.

"It is clear that Ms. Montgomery does not recognize the facts or the role of the Municipal Commission in enforcing ethics and professional conduct," Robitaille said.

The municipal election is slated for Nov. 7 and Montgomery, who has formed her own political team and has candidates running in each of her borough's districts, isn't backing down.

In a statement Tuesday, she thanked all those who have continued to support her.

"It is thanks to you that I have the courage and the strength to continue my political engagement," said Montgomery.

Montgomery has been in a bitter fight, rife with accusations and counter-accusations between her, borough bureaucrats, her fellow borough councillors and Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante since late 2019.

In January 2020, Plante, leader of Projet Montréal, removed Montgomery from her party because the borough mayor refused to fire a member of her staff found to have committed psychological harassment.

That story has since evolved, and that now former employee, Annalisa Harris, is a candidate for city council running in the Loyola district under the Courage–Équipe Sue Montgomery banner.