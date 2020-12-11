Côte-des-Neiges—Notre-Dame-de-Grâce Mayor Sue Montgomery trying to quash suspension in court

Sue Montgomery, mayor of the Montreal borough of Côte-des-Neiges—Notre-Dame-de-Grâce who was suspended for 120 days yesterday by the Quebec Municipal Commission for ethics violations, will be in Quebec Superior Court Tuesday afternoon trying to have the suspension quashed.

The commission found Montgomery guilty last month of 11 ethics violations.

They included disrespecting and insulting civil servants on several occasions, once trying to withhold pay from a civil servant who had alleged harassment and failing to divulge conflicts of interest pertaining to harassment at council meetings.

The 120-day suspension without pay starts today. Montgomery can't perform any of her duties as mayor. The suspension doesn't prevent her from campaigning though and it would be lifted at her swearing-in — if she's re-elected borough mayor Nov. 7.

Last month, Montgomery referred to the proceedings against her as a "witch hunt."

Her lawyers will ask for a stay of proceedings and for the ethics violations to be tossed.

In a motion filed with the court, they argue the municipal commission made several procedural errors and exceeded its authority.

They also allege the municipal commission judge who made the ruling, Alain Roy, is biased because he used to work for the city of Montreal.

The Superior Court judge will likely take a few days to render a decision.

All the ethics violations are connected to allegations of psychological harassment of civil servants against Montgomery's former chief of staff, Annalisa Harris.

Both Montgomery and Harris have vigorously denied the allegations.

Mayor Valérie Plante's office praised the suspension, as did the opposition Ensemble Montréal party.

Montgomery was kicked out of Plante's party when the allegations first surfaced.