Court sides with borough mayor Sue Montgomery, says Montreal mishandled harassment claims

A Quebec Superior Court judge has sided with Sue Montgomery, mayor of the Côte-Des-Neiges-Notre-Dame-De-Grâce borough, ruling the City of Montreal did not have the power to force her to fire her chief of staff following a report she harassed two borough staff.

In a decision issued Thursday, Justice Bernard Synnott ordered the city to rescind its decision to bar Annalisa Harris from communicating with workers in the CDN—NDG borough, after allegations of harassment emerged more than a year ago in a report by the city's comptroller general.

That report concluded that Harris psychologically harassed two borough employees, including longtime borough director Stéphane Plante.

In January, Projet Montréal booted Montgomery out of the party for refusing to follow the report's recommendation to fire her chief of staff.

Meanwhile, Harris was barred from communicating with staff and attending meetings.

The borough mayor has said she wasn't shown the evidence against Harris and would not fire someone without due process.

In his 38-page ruling, Synott said that any issues of psychological harassment should have been handled by Montgomery, as Harris is her employee.

Synott wrote that it was ''abnormal'' for the city's comptroller general to bar Harris from attending a meeting between Montgomery and borough officials, even if Harris was only present for note-taking purposes.

Synnot said such directives "stoked the fire," and eventually forced Montgomery to take the steps such as sanctioning the borough's director on several occasions.

The borough's elected officials have been butting heads over this issue for more than a year, and the tension between Montgomery and the borough director has been palpable at public meetings.

Harris has said the way the city handled her harassment complaint left her "feeling humiliated, hurt, denigrated and diminished." She said it has damaged her reputation.

After the court handed down its decision on Friday, Harris told CBC simply, "I am relieved."

When Montgomery did suspend Plante (the borough director, and no relation to Montreal mayor Valérie Plante) borough councillors — which at the time included three Projet Montréal councillors — were quick to overrule her decision.

Montgomery, who plans to run for re-election after forming her own political party, has called a news conference for this afternoon to comment on the decision.

Montgomery wrote only three words on her Facebook page Friday morning: "There is justice."