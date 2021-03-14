Substance users need solidarity and support, not judgment

This First Person article is the experience of Sophie Hart, a student in Montreal who is a community intervention worker. For more information about CBC's First Person stories, please see the FAQ .

I am a street community intervention worker who works with people with substance use disorders, and the daughter of someone with a substance use disorder. I currently work at the Mont-Royal warming station for unhoused individuals run by the Montreal Indigenous Community NETWORK, the Indigenous Street Workers Project and Exeko. I have also worked at the old Royal Victoria Hospital while it was being used as a "wet" shelter for unhoused people needing to quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19.

Besides my formal work, I do a lot of organizing in my neighbourhood with my community group Meals for Milton-Parc, which exists to stand in solidarity and to support our unhoused neighbours. In my work, I see how the unhoused community and people with substance use disorders have been left behind by our city and government's plan to keep citizens safe during the pandemic.

Growing up with a parent with a substance use disorder allows me to connect and empathize with people who have substance use disorders in a unique way. My empathy for substance users began at an early age, when I was first exposed to the pain experienced by substance users.

A memorial for Raphael André, whose body was found outside a shelter that had been ordered closed by public health earlier this year. (Submitted by Sophie Hart)

It has always been clear to me that substance use disorders are mental illnesses. I see my parent in every person I work with. I would never judge someone for their current reality, as mental illness can be experienced by anyone. From my life experience and professional experience, it is evident to me the only way forward is to act with compassion, support and solidarity with substance users.

COVID-19 isn't the only crisis our country is facing; we are also in the middle of a substance use disorder epidemic that gets far less attention. We don't get regular briefings from Justin Trudeau about how Canada plans to tackle the overdose crisis. In conjunction, these epidemics have proven to be extremely deadly for our country's vulnerable populations.

As in-person and telephone services for people with substance use disorders have been reduced since the start of the pandemic, overdoses have increased. Substance use disorders are often easily hidden behind closed doors, but the people such as Flo, who died from an overdose last month and was found days later , shows how extreme this problem is.

People are dying in the streets, while we have the tools to prevent their deaths.

Growing up with a parent who used drugs, Sophie says it's clear to her that the only way to help people is to meet them with compassion and understand addiction is a mental illness. (Submitted by Sophie Hart)

As I have been working in the community care field since October 2020, I have amassed many connections with other health-care workers and support service providers. Almost every week I see a broadcasted message that there is a tainted supply of drugs going around Montreal. Each time I see one of these posts, I am afraid I am going to lose one of my friends and community members. Drugs have been harder to come across during the pandemic. And with the current regulations and curfew, it is hard to get drugs tested and to receive harm reduction supplies.

Fentanyl and benzodiazepines, now more than ever, are being found in the drug supply in Montreal. Both highly increase the possibility of overdosing.

Due to the stigmas around those with substance use disorders, there is a lack of urgency to help people in this situation. They are dying because they can't access the services they need. Until last month, I hadn't heard of any beds for injection substance users to safely quarantine if they had COVID-19. More and more people are using drugs alone — the most unsafe way to do it — because the pandemic has forced us to isolate.

At the core of it, using substances is a social activity.

The pandemic has taken away substance users' ability to use with their community, to use safely with others. And it comes at the same time that uncertainty about what is inside those drugs is growing.

Recognizing substance use disorders as mental illnesses is crucial. People with substance use disorders have been so hard hit by the cutbacks on services due to COVID-19, because it's often stigmatized populations are the lowest priority for people and their governments.

We need a societal shift in the way we treat people with substance use disorders. They are siblings, cousins, parents, friends, community members and "good" people too. They deserve to get the services and health care required for their disorders. They deserve to live.

We need to recognize this situation as an epidemic. We need to call on our government and health-care system to provide services for people with substance use disorders. We need to support organizations like CACTUS, Head & Hands and Plein Milieu who are working with substance users to keep them and their communities safe. For the greater community of people who work with substance users, we need better communication between organizations to protect our clients from the possibly tainted supply.

And in the long term, we need to work toward decriminalization and providing regulated safe stock to substance users.

