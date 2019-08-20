Fewer infections after MUHC move shows private rooms lower spread of bacteria, study suggests

The single-patient rooms at the new MUHC helped reduce antibiotic-resistant infections by nearly 75 per cent in some cases after the move from the Royal Victoria, according a study published this week.

The study, conducted by Montreal researchers, was published in the Journal of the American Medical Association, which says its findings "may have important implications for the role of hospital construction in facilitating infection control."

It examined the incidence of bacteria, including enterococcus, staphylococcus (associated with staph infections), as well as Clostridioides difficile (known as C. difficile).

In some cases, these bacteria can cause life-threatening infections.

The researchers observed an "immediate and sustained reduction" in the infections and colonization (when bacteria is the present but doesn't cause illness) of enterococcus and staphylococcus after 350 patients were moved from the Royal Victoria hospital to the new MUHC's Glen campus in 2015.

For example, between 2013 and 2015, there were 55 antibiotic-resistant enterococcus infections at Royal Victoria. From 2015 to 2018, that number went down to 14.

There was no change in the C. difficile numbers.

The Royal Victoria had rooms with as many as four beds in them, while at the Glen, there are only single-patient rooms.

The study also considered other factors at the new hospital, such as an increased number of easily accessible sinks for patients and visitors to wash their hands.