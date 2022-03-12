Quebec high school students organize thrift shop fundraiser for Ukrainian refugees

When Skylar Rokov heard of the deepening humanitarian crisis in Ukraine as Russian forces intensified shelling this week, the 16-year-old said she could no longer justify sitting on the sidelines.

"Being half Ukrainian myself, I want to be able to do more and give more," said the Beaconsfield High School (BHS) student.

So when the idea of a school fundraiser for Ukrainian refugees was floated in one of her classes, Rokov sprang into action with a friend and came up with the idea for a thrift shop.

"In this day and age, a lot of kids love to go thrifting, so I thought it would be a really good way to earn money," she said.

In just four days, the school's Grade 11 classes organized the fundraiser to sell gently-used books, clothing and accessories, donated by staff and students. They also set up a popcorn stand for buying a snack.

"It feels like I'm doing something more than just being a student and more than just saying 'I stand with Ukraine' because of course I do, but I'm actually making a difference and it feels really good," said Rokov.

Grade 11 student Keana Lutfi says the situation in Ukraine hits close to home for her, having left Lebanon when she was nine-years-old. (Kwabena Oduro/CBC News)

Keana Lutfi, 16, was also keen to help out with the event, saying the situation in Ukraine hits close to home.

"I grew up in Lebanon, which isn't a really safe country, so I'm just happy that I get to help people that I can at least somewhat relate to," she said.

The plan started in the students' business class, as they learned about the impact of the conflict on the economy in Canada.

Business and math teacher Adam Cox-Twardowski said students were getting emotional learning about the war in his class, so he decided to turn the discussion to what students could do to help out.

"Through social media, they are seeing things happening live ... we are seeing buildings being bombed, we are seeing parents fleeing with their kids," he said.

Clothing, books and accessories were up for sale this week at Beaconsfield High School to raise funds for Ukrainian refugees. (Kwabena Oduro/CBC News)

Cox-Twardowski added that while he served as the facilitator for things like filling out paperwork, the event was organized entirely by the students.

Over the two-day event, students raised $1,700, all of which will go to the Bearers of Love International, a Montreal-based charity that has helped Ukrainians for over 15 years.

The money will be used to help bring them much needed necessities, with a priority on those with disabilities, seniors and the impoverished.

"It means a lot to me that we help out in any way that we can," said Rokov, adding that she hopes other schools across the island will see what they've done and follow suit.

Business and math teacher Adam Cox-Twardowski says he couldn't be prouder of his students for organizing the event single-handedly. In the end, $1,700 was raised. (Kwabena Oduro/CBC News)

Cox-Twardowski said seeing the effort his students put into creating this event to help out those in need was a point of pride for him as a teacher.

"When you're able to make those differences in students' lives and let them see that they have a voice and they're able to make that change ... I'm speechless, I'm just so proud of everything they've done."

Lutfi described the event as more than a school project, saying the end goal is for people in Ukraine to get the help they need in terms of supplies like food and medicine.

"To me, it's not about feeling like a good person. It's just about knowing that they're OK."