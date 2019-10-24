'Part of the solution, not the pollution': students on the Lower North Shore hold climate protest

Some elementary school students on the Lower North Shore have a message for the grown-ups in their community: pick up after yourselves and keep the towns clean.

Inspired by 16-year-old climate activist Greta Thunberg and climate actions worldwide, eight students in Grades 5 and 6 at Mecatina School in Tabatière spent two hours picking up trash around their school's property.

"None of us were happy with what we saw," said 10-year-old Logan Gallichon. "We were discouraged."

Gallichon told Quebec AM that he and his fellow students were shocked at the number of cans and cigarette butts strewn around town.

"A lot of stuff that we picked up, it's easy for animals to digest, and that can kill them. So it wasn't very good to see all that garbage laying around," he said.

The students wrote a letter to their mayor, Randy Jones, expressing their concerns.

Then they took the streets on October 22.

Toting signs that read: "Be the solution, not the pollution," and "A clean community is a happy community," the students marched a two-kilometre loop around town, stopping at local hotspots along the way.

The protesters walked from their school to the wharf and stopped at local hotspots Seaside Supplies and The Realm before heading back to school for a two-kilometre round trip. (Submitted by Randy Jones)

They were joined by the mayor, staff from the municipality and from Transport Québec.

"It was kind of overwhelming for me, because I thought we were just going to be on the side of the road with signs," said Zoey Robertson, 11.

Robertson and Gallichon said they believe they made an impression on the adults in town — and that those same adults have a lot to learn about protecting the environment.

"I think they're just not thinking about the wildlife, and what that could lead to in the future when they're throwing stuff out the window," Gallichon said.

"If we don't protect the environment, there isn't going to be a world for us anymore," he said.

Hoping to protect their special corner of the world

For Robertson, protecting the environment is especially important on the Lower North Shore.

"We have very nice scenery here, so I think we should keep our roads clean," she said.

Robertson said the region gives kids freedom to have adventures and explore nature.

The class' art teacher is getting students to decorate garbage cans to make them more appealing, and to produce signs for the community that encourage people to properly dispose of trash.

Inspired by Greta Thunberg

After reading about Thunberg's visit to Montreal, Mecatina school teacher Tina Leon had a conversation with her class to figure out what they could do to help the environment.

They set out to pick up trash in the street.

The protesting students made a loop around town. (Submitted by Randy Jones)

"I was very proud of them," Leon said. "When we first did our initial cleanup, I didn't expect anything to happen after that date — and to see what the children accomplished, I really believe their message is getting across the two communities."

She said it was the whole class' idea to write to the mayor and to organize a march.

"We've been talking a lot about Greta Thunberg, sometimes one person can change a lot," Gallichon said.

"You can do anything, it doesn't matter how old you are. You can make a difference in the world."

The group is organizing another cleanup for later in the fall.

Support and praise from the mayor

The students made a big impression on their mayor when they met to share their concerns.

"That's what really struck me — the wisdom displayed by those children," Jones said.

"Since I've been mayor — that's 14 years — I've never been so impressed with anything in my life," he said.

The 8 students from Mecatina School inspired the mayor, he said. (Submitted by Randy Jones)

Jones joined the protesters for the march, following along in his car with his hazard lights on.

"I think the whole town is very proud of them," he said.

The mayor said the trash problem in Lower North Shore communities is not just about cans and cigarette butts.

Every spring, junior rangers do a major cleanup around town, but because the communities rely on ships for transportation, recycling and trash removal programs are too expensive.

Jones said that for more than six decades, things like appliances and vehicles are sent to La Tabatière, but they're never taken away when they break.

"It's out of sight, but it's not out of mind," Jones said of the hundreds of vehicles, tires, and other items piling up outside of town.

"The cost of getting the things out is beyond our realm of affordability," he said. "It just costs too much."

Mayor Randy Jones, centre, said he was struck by the wisdom of the kids from Mecatina School. (Submitted by Randy Jones)

But driven by a desire to reduce their environmental impact, and inspired by the students, members of the municipality plan to explore other options to deal with the town's trash.

"I think he was kind of surprised at our age, with such concerns as this, but he was very reasonable and agreed with us that we should take this further," Robertson said.