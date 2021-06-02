Back to 'normal' for Quebec elementary and high school students in fall, if vaccination goes as planned

Elementary and high school students will be able to return to classrooms without wearing masks and without bubbles if 75 per cent of 12 to 17-year-olds are vaccinated and cases remain stable, says Education Minister Jean-François Roberge.

Roberge made the announcement alongside Isabelle Charest, the junior education minister, and with Quebec's Public Health Director Dr. Horacio Arruda, in a news conference Wednesday morning.

Students will have to wash their hands regularly, despite the fact that physical distancing measures will no longer be in place.

But schools will have to be ready to pivot back to online learning in case of any COVID-19 outbreaks, Roberge said.

"Today is a great day because I'm announcing a return to normal for all the students in Quebec," Roberge said. "The current situation gives us this leeway."

This "normal" back-to-school plan depends on the widespread vaccination of 12 to 17-year-olds over the summer and on daily case counts continuing to decrease, he said.

He said more than 45 per cent of that age group has already had a first dose or taken an appointment, which he called "encouraging," but urged parents to take appointments for children who haven't had theirs.

On Monday, Higher Education Minister Danielle McCann announced a similar plan for CEGEPs and universities.

This week, Quebec's daily case counts have dipped below 250 for the first time since last September.

Roberge said he will see how well the vaccination campaign is going between now and August, and provide an update to parents.

Maintenance and disinfecting work in school is expected to take place over the summer months. Ventilators and machines measuring the the levels of carbon dioxide will also be installed, the minister said.