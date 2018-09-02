Bishop's University students make campus safer with nightly walk-home service

Just in time for the new school year, Bishop's University in Sherbrooke, Que., is taking steps to make its campus safer in the form of a student patrol group that's available seven nights a week.

Sixteen students were selected, trained and paid to ensure other students' safety by accompanying them back to their residences at night between the hours of 8 p.m. and 3 a.m.

"We accompany them whether they're coming back from the library at night, or after drinking at a party," said Jacob Gerlofs, one of the student patrollers.

Newcomers to Bishop's are informed upon their arrival that the service is available.

"We are a really small community," Gerlofs said. "It's important to support each other."

The student patrollers have been trained in first aid, and some of them met with police to learn more about the legal aspects of their new jobs.

'It's important to support each other'

According to Bishop's spokesperson Stine Linden-Andersen, the difference is already noticeable at the university — Sherbrooke police are doing fewer and fewer interventions on campus.

"We've worked very hard with students in the past years to determine the best way to make our community safer," Linden-Andersen said.

The university now has a mandatory lecture for students on the topic of consent called "Can I kiss you?" she said.

"We worked to integrate in our students this feeling that they are part of a community," Linden-Andersen said.

This year, about 2,500 students are enrolled at Bishop's, which is Quebec's smallest English-language university.

Based on a report by Radio-Canada.