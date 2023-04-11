Student injured after armed assault at high school in Montréal-Nord
A student was injured in the upper body Tuesday after an armed assault at a high school.
The incident occurred early Tuesday morning
A student was injured during an armed assault on Tuesday morning at a high-school in Montréal-Nord, police said.
The incident occurred at a high-school near the corner of Prieur Street and Saint-Vital Boulevard, according to police.
The student was suffering from an upper body injury, a Montreal police spokesperson said, but the severity of the injury and details about the event remained unclear.
