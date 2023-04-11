Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Montreal

Student injured after armed assault at high school in Montréal-Nord

A student was injured in the upper body Tuesday after an armed assault at a high school.

The incident occurred early Tuesday morning

CBC News ·
Cop car
Montreal police responded to reports of an armed assault on Tuesday, April 11, 2023 near a high-school in Montreal-Nord. (Simon-Marc Charron/Radio-Canada)

A student was injured during an armed assault on Tuesday morning at a high-school in Montréal-Nord, police said. 

The incident occurred at a high-school near the corner of Prieur Street and Saint-Vital Boulevard, according to police. 

The student was suffering from an upper body injury, a Montreal police spokesperson said, but the severity of the injury and details about the event remained unclear. 

More to come.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

now