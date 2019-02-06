Girl in Quebec elementary school stabbed by boy

Provincial police say a girl in an Alma, Que., elementary school was stabbed Tuesday afternoon during a dispute with a schoolmate.

Provincial police spokesperson Sgt. Hugues Beaulieu said there was an altercation between two students in the schoolyard of École Saint-Pierre. The boy allegedly pulled out a knife and stabbed the girl.

The girl's injuries were superficial, but she was transported to hospital, he said.

The boy has been looked after by police and social services, according to Beaulieu, who did not divulge the ages of the children, although the girl is reported to be in fourth grade.

The boy cannot be criminally charged because he is under 12 years old.

Investigators questioned students who were present during the incident and school personnel.

Lac-Saint-Jean School Board's deputy executive director, Christine Flaherty, told Radio-Canada that the incident happened just before classes resumed.

The children were being supervised at the time and the parents of both children have been notified.

The school board quickly rolled out its crisis management protocol, she said.

"We have updated procedures that were applied and communicated to all staff," said Flaherty. "The school is equipped to respond to acts of intimidation and violence. The management that is in place has a lot of experience."

But, she added, this is the first time the school has experienced an event of this nature and officials will review what happened once the details emerge.

Alma is about 175 kilometres north of Quebec City.