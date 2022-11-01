Stuck without cell service, car crash victims wait for an hour on remote highway
Better reception could speed up response time, says director of fire services
The night of Oct. 12, Rachelle Denbow and her boyfriend Félix Chicoine-Blais found themselves injured and trapped in a car along the highway with no way to call for help.
They were on their way from Montreal back to their home in Gaspé. Shortly before 8 p.m., the couple was driving on Route 198 when two moose appeared in the headlights.
"They came out running from nowhere. So purely instinctual, I hit the brakes. I tried to avoid them," said Denbow.
"I lost control of the car and we hit on the left side first and then we crashed [on the] right-hand side. And that was the last impact."
They crashed along the Beaver Dam Bridge, a stretch of highway along the peninsula between Murdochville and Gaspé that has no cell service.
Denbow says she and Chicoine-Blais were lucky because a car they passed just minutes before stopped to help. She remembers hearing the stranger try to open their doors.
"I didn't even have time to know what's going on. My seatbelt was still squeezing the life out of me and he was already knocking on my door [saying] 'I can't open your door. I can't open your door,'" said Denbow.
Minutes later, a car driving on the other side of the highway pulled up to help. Denbow says having two people on the rural road that night was "quite rare."
"There's no cell reception, so they had to drive I don't know how many kilometres just to get cell reception," said Denbow.
She says emergency services arrived at the scene an hour after the accident, with she and Chicoine-Blais suffering minor injuries.
Three weeks later, while recovering from a fractured vertebrae, Denbow is stressing the need for better cell phone reception on the highway.
Need for 'safety nets'
Denbow says this route is one of two primary roads for residents of both Gaspé and Murdochville.
She says there is only one emergency phone set up on Route 198 and it's located in the city of Gaspé — a part of town that has cell reception.
"I can't believe that there's no more safety nets than that," said Denbow, who notes that things could have been "much worse," especially if those helping had tried to move the couple on their own.
"It's your neighbours, it's your family, your teachers that are going to stop on the road and they're going to help you because there's no other way of getting it done," she said.
André Côté, director of the Murdochville fire service, says the department responds to five to 10 accidents per year on that stretch of highway.
The night of Oct. 12, he says the team received the emergency call just before 8:30 p.m. and were able to arrive within 30 to 45 minutes. He says the location of the crash made the rescue more difficult.
LISTEN | Rachelle Denbow talks about the car crash on Route 198:
"This particular accident, our radios to communicate with the call centre didn't work. We were out of reach. The same thing for the ambulances. It was only the Sûreté du Québec who were able to communicate 15 to 20 minutes after we arrived," he said.
"Thankfully, the people were conscious and didn't have too many serious injuries when we arrived."
He says the lack of cell service comes up "every time there is an emergency response of this nature."
'One of the most important things'
Denbow says she knew the risks of this road and was driving particularly slow that night because Chicoine-Blais had gotten stuck in a snowbank on the highway just last March.
"I thought you could do emergency calls on the road, but there was actually no cell reception at all for anything," said Chicoine-Blais of that first crash.
"At least I had blankets and enough clothing on to spend the night."
He's thankful someone spotted him and picked him up within 30 minutes, but he says the fact that he was in need of emergency services twice in the last year reinforces the need for cell service in the area.
"For me it's probably one of the most important things we could get," said Chicoine-Blais.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?