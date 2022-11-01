Stuck without cell service, car crash victims wait for an hour on remote highway

The night of Oct. 12, Rachelle Denbow and her boyfriend Félix Chicoine-Blais found themselves injured and trapped in a car along the highway with no way to call for help.

They were on their way from Montreal back to their home in Gaspé. Shortly before 8 p.m., the couple was driving on Route 198 when two moose appeared in the headlights.

"They came out running from nowhere. So purely instinctual, I hit the brakes. I tried to avoid them," said Denbow.

"I lost control of the car and we hit on the left side first and then we crashed [on the] right-hand side. And that was the last impact."

Rachelle Denbow's car was totalled when they hit the side of the Beaver Dam Bridge trying to avoid a mother and baby moose. (Submitted by Murdochville fire service)

They crashed along the Beaver Dam Bridge, a stretch of highway along the peninsula between Murdochville and Gaspé that has no cell service.

Denbow says she and Chicoine-Blais were lucky because a car they passed just minutes before stopped to help. She remembers hearing the stranger try to open their doors.

"I didn't even have time to know what's going on. My seatbelt was still squeezing the life out of me and he was already knocking on my door [saying] 'I can't open your door. I can't open your door,'" said Denbow.

Minutes later, a car driving on the other side of the highway pulled up to help. Denbow says having two people on the rural road that night was "quite rare."

"There's no cell reception, so they had to drive I don't know how many kilometres just to get cell reception," said Denbow.

She says emergency services arrived at the scene an hour after the accident, with she and Chicoine-Blais suffering minor injuries.

Three weeks later, while recovering from a fractured vertebrae, Denbow is stressing the need for better cell phone reception on the highway.

Need for 'safety nets'

Denbow says this route is one of two primary roads for residents of both Gaspé and Murdochville.

She says there is only one emergency phone set up on Route 198 and it's located in the city of Gaspé — a part of town that has cell reception.

"I can't believe that there's no more safety nets than that," said Denbow, who notes that things could have been "much worse," especially if those helping had tried to move the couple on their own.

"It's your neighbours, it's your family, your teachers that are going to stop on the road and they're going to help you because there's no other way of getting it done," she said.

The fire department arrived on the scene between 30 to 45 minutes after recieving the emergency call. (Submitted by Murdochville fire service)

André Côté, director of the Murdochville fire service, says the department responds to five to 10 accidents per year on that stretch of highway.

The night of Oct. 12, he says the team received the emergency call just before 8:30 p.m. and were able to arrive within 30 to 45 minutes. He says the location of the crash made the rescue more difficult.

LISTEN | Rachelle Denbow talks about the car crash on Route 198:

10:05 Car crash victim waits for an hour for help because of lack of cell service in her region A Gaspe resident is sounding the alarm over the lack of cell phone service in the region, after she was in a car crash and had to wait for an hour for help.

"This particular accident, our radios to communicate with the call centre didn't work. We were out of reach. The same thing for the ambulances. It was only the Sûreté du Québec who were able to communicate 15 to 20 minutes after we arrived," he said.

"Thankfully, the people were conscious and didn't have too many serious injuries when we arrived."

He says the lack of cell service comes up "every time there is an emergency response of this nature."

'One of the most important things'

The strangers who stopped on the side of the road to help the couple had to drive 30 minutes to get cell phone reception to call emergency services. (Submitted by Murdochville fire service)

Denbow says she knew the risks of this road and was driving particularly slow that night because Chicoine-Blais had gotten stuck in a snowbank on the highway just last March.

"I thought you could do emergency calls on the road, but there was actually no cell reception at all for anything," said Chicoine-Blais of that first crash.

"At least I had blankets and enough clothing on to spend the night."

He's thankful someone spotted him and picked him up within 30 minutes, but he says the fact that he was in need of emergency services twice in the last year reinforces the need for cell service in the area.

"For me it's probably one of the most important things we could get," said Chicoine-Blais.