Strong winds and power outages across Quebec

Thousands of Quebecers woke up to power outages this morning, with heavy winds in a number of regions across the province.

A little more than 12,000 homes and businesses were without power at 6 a.m., and about half were in the Laurentians.

The rest are scattered in Montreal, Laval, Lanaudière region, the Outaouais, Mauricie, and Montérégie.

The winds are expected to get stronger throughout the day, gusting up to 70 km/h.

But the gales are accompanied by warmer temperatures, with highs reaching 10 to 12 degrees in most areas.

Environment Canada's forecast calls for mixed skies — clouds, some sun and a chance of showers until late afternoon.

The weather is expected to gradually cool over the next five days, culminating in -1 on Tuesday and — yes — some snow.