Wind gusts up to 90 km/h to hit Montreal, Environment Canada warns

Strong winds with gusts up to 90 km/h are expected during the day Friday and into the evening, Environment Canada warns.

An intense weather system in Northwestern Quebec is affecting much of the province.

Though Montrealers are waking up to mild temperatures, a cold front is going to pass through the Montreal area Friday, bringing strong winds.

Loose objects may be tossed by the wind and cause injury or damage, the weather agency says.

The warning, issued just before 5 a.m., covers Châteauguay, Longueuil, Varennes, Laval and Montreal.

Though the temperature reached 6 degrees Celsius Friday morning, it will drop throughout the day to –10 by midnight with a few flurries expected throughout the afternoon.

Most of Quebec affected by intense weather

Warnings of wind, freezing rain and extreme cold were issued for much of the rest of the province as well.

The Quebec City area is under a wind warning and the weather agency is also warning of freezing rain — one to two millimeters of freezing precipitation is expected.

Freezing rain is also expected in other areas including Quebec's Gaspé Peninsula, Magdalen Islands and the Lac-Saint-Jean region.

Extreme cold and a flash freeze warning was issued in Matagami, located in the northwestern sector of the province.

The Pierre-Neveu School Board, located some 200 kilometres northwest of Montreal, has closed its schools for elementary and high school students.