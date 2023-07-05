Striking Quebec City bus drivers offered tentative agreement

An agreement in principle was reached between Quebec City's bus drivers' union and the Réseau de transport de la capitale (RTC) on Tuesday night. The drivers have been on strike since Saturday.

However, the strike will continue until the agreement is ratified by the drivers. A meeting is scheduled for today.

Both parties are committed to recommending the agreement to their members, said RTC management.

The union, representing about 900 drivers, has been calling for better wages and work hours. The strike was to run from July 1 to July 16.

The organizers of the Festival d'été de Québec, one of the city's biggest summer events, say their event will be seriously impacted if negotiations fail to bring an end to the strike. The festival starts on July 6.