Conciliator brought in to help negotiations as Quebec's public sector strikes get underway

Less than 24 hours before public sector strikes were slated to get underway, Quebec's labour minister announced a conciliator was being called in to help contract negotiations.

Jean Boulet announced the initiative on X, formerly Twitter, on Monday morning in response to a request from a labour group that represents about 420,000 public sector workers in education, health and social services.

The group is known as the Front commun, which translates to "common front." It will hold a three-day strike starting Tuesday.

The common front has rejected Quebec's latest contract offer — a 10.3 per cent salary increase over five years and a one-time payment of $1,000 to each worker.

Unions haven't said publicly whether they've made a counter-proposal, but their previous demands have included a three-year contract with annual increases tied to the inflation rate.

While the conciliator will assist with the negotiations, their recommendations won't be binding.

And regardless of what the unions want or the conciliator recommends, Quebec Treasury Board President Sonia LeBel said there are some demands the province simply cannot meet due to staffing shortages.

LeBel said she does not have any teachers to add overnight, but she is offering to put teaching aides in classes instead.

Eric Gingras, president of the Centrale des syndicats du Québec (CSQ), said, "the main thing is not going on strike. The main thing is getting a deal done, and that's the thing we're hoping we're able to do in the next weeks."

He said negotiations are happening more in the media and online than at the appropriate tables. François Enault, with the Confédération des syndicats nationaux (CSN), said the conciliator will put pressure on both sides to set dates, meet and "try to find some solutions."

A union outside the common front, the Fédération autonome de l'enseignement (FAE), is launching its unlimited strike on Thursday.

The FAE represents about 65,000 teachers and members have indicated that, even though their salaries will stop, they're ready to stay on strike for as long as it takes.

The FAE and the Fédération Interprofessionnelle de la santé du Québec (FIQ), also outside the front, are not currently requesting a conciliator.