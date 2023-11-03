65,000 Quebec teachers to go on unlimited strike on Nov. 23

Tens of thousands of elementary and high school teachers in the province will go on an unlimited strike as of Nov. 23.

The Fédération autonome de l'enseignement (FAE), which represents 65,000 members who work in the French school system, announced its plan Thursday evening after analyzing the Quebec government's latest offer.

The group, which is made up of nine teachers' unions, had voted in favour of a strike mandate in September.

The FAE's plan to walk off the job for as long as needed goes further than the strike plans of other groups of unions that are in separate negotiations with the province.

About 420,000 workers from a common front of unions, known in French as the Front commun, are set to go on a one-day strike on Monday. Those unions represent members in the health, education and social service sectors.

Quebec's largest nurses union, the Fédération interprofessionnelle de la santé (FIQ), is scheduled to go on strike next Thursday and Friday.

FAE representatives say Thursday's announcement gives both sides 21 days to strike a deal. The FAE describes the latest offer from Quebec as "clearly insufficient."

"Teachers are fed up," said Mélanie Hubert, the FAE's president. "No one takes going on strike lightly."

The Quebec government offered a salary increase of 10.3 per cent over five years including a one-time payment of $1,000. The previous offer was nine per cent.

Here's a breakdown of the different school service centres in the province that would be affected by a strike.

Montreal region:

The Centre de services scolaire de Montréal.

The Centre de services scolaire Marguerite-Bourgeoys.

The Centre de services scolaire de la Pointe-de-l'Île.

The Centre de services scolaire de Laval.

Quebec City region:

Centre de services scolaire de la Capitale.

Centre de services scolaire des Premières-Seigneuries.

Montérégie:

Centre de services scolaire des Trois-Lacs.

Centre de services scolaire du Val-des-Cerfs

Laurentides:

Centre de services scolaire des Mille-Îles.

Outaouais: