Molson workers to return after 11-week strike

Some 425 workers at the Molson Coors plant in Longueuil, Que. who have been on strike since March will be returning to work on Tuesday after a tentative agreement was reached between their union and employer.

The deal reached with Molson Canada was approved by 80 per cent of union members on Friday evening, with 324 of the workers present.

The 11-week strike has caused hardship for bar owners across the province, who faced product shortages as a result of the strike.

The dispute has focused particularly on wages amid rampant inflation, along with pension and work scheduling issues.

Éric Picotte, a spokesperson for the union, says the three aspects of the dispute "have been addressed to our satisfaction."

"In terms of salary, these are the most significant increases we have seen in the last 20 years," Picotte told Radio-Canada.

The workers have been strike since March 25.

Another tentative agreement had been reached between the union and Molson earlier this month, but it was overwhelmingly turned down by workers.