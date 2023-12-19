January ministerial exams for Quebec students postponed

Students in Quebec's primary and secondary schools will have to wait a little longer to write their ministerial exams after the scheduled exam days for January have been pushed back.

The Quebec Education Ministry announced the postponement on Tuesday morning as thousands of Quebec teachers continue to hit the picket lines, demanding better pay and working conditions.

Many exams on subjects like English, French, science and math were scheduled between Jan. 9 and 22, but a new date has not yet been set.

It is also unclear if the school year will have to be extended beyond its current calendar.

Nicolas Prévost, president of the Fédération québécoise des directions d'établissement d'enseignement, says he's not surprised.

"This week, we will be consulted on various options that could be put in place to facilitate the return of our students," said Prévost.

Now for the school year calendar, discussions are still underway if it will be extended or not.

The Fédération autonome de l'enseignement, which represents 65,000 Quebec teachers, started an unlimited strike on Nov. 23.

A total of 368,000 students from some 800 schools have been affected by this strike.

Teachers represented by the Fédération des syndicats de l'enseignement, a union affiliated to the common front, known as the front commun in French, are back to school this week.

The common front has not ruled out an unlimited general strike.

Students attending schools staffed by teachers represented by the common front have so far missed nine days of school.