Skip to Main Content
Strike forces weekend shutdown of Quebec Aquarium
Montreal

Strike forces weekend shutdown of Quebec Aquarium

About 140 aquarium employees are set to walk off the job Friday afternoon and stay off until Sunday night, although essential services to care for the marine mammals will be maintained.

Essential services will be maintained throughout strike to ensure well-being and safety of animals

CBC News ·
The walruses and other marine animals will be cared for despite the strike, says a SEPAQ official, under the terms of an essential services agreement with the striking workers' union. (Jacques Boissinot/Canadian Press)

The Quebec Aquarium will shut down late Friday and remain closed throughout the weekend, as 140 unionized employees walk off the job.

"We made the decision [to close] to ensure the well-being and safety of the animals," said Simon Boivin, a spokesperson for SEPAQ, the provincial agency responsible for parks and other attractions.

"We got a recommendation from Canada's accredited zoos and aquariums to close because of the walkout, so that's what we're doing."

Boivin said the marine animals will be cared for throughout the strike, under the terms of an essential services agreement.

Halloween events cancelled

The aquarium hosts weekly Halloween events every Saturday in October, as well as a Sunday brunch, and those events have been cancelled.

The union and SEPAQ have been in contract negotiations for months.

Boivin said the last meeting with the union was at the beginning of the month, and there's been no progress towards a settlement since then.

 

With files from Radio-Canada

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories