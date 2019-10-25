Strike forces weekend shutdown of Quebec Aquarium

The Quebec Aquarium will shut down late Friday and remain closed throughout the weekend, as 140 unionized employees walk off the job.

"We made the decision [to close] to ensure the well-being and safety of the animals," said Simon Boivin, a spokesperson for SEPAQ, the provincial agency responsible for parks and other attractions.

"We got a recommendation from Canada's accredited zoos and aquariums to close because of the walkout, so that's what we're doing."

Boivin said the marine animals will be cared for throughout the strike, under the terms of an essential services agreement.

Halloween events cancelled

The aquarium hosts weekly Halloween events every Saturday in October, as well as a Sunday brunch, and those events have been cancelled.

The union and SEPAQ have been in contract negotiations for months.

Boivin said the last meeting with the union was at the beginning of the month, and there's been no progress towards a settlement since then.