Strikes hurt kids, Legault says in bid to get teachers back in class

Premier François Legault urged striking teachers to return to work on Friday morning, saying the strike, which is keeping hundreds of thousands of students out of school, was hurting children.

"We need to stop this strike. It's going to hurt our students who already had the pandemic," Legault told reporters in Quebec City. "We need to stop this. Please, I'm asking all the teachers' unions to stop the strikes."

The Fédération autonome de l'enseignement (FAE), which represents teachers across Quebec, has been on an unlimited general strike since Nov. 23, keeping some 368,000 students out of school, according to Quebec's Education Ministry.

The common front, a coalition of public sector unions that includes other teachers and education workers, is also set to strike from Dec. 8 to 14, if they can't agree with the government on a new contract.

The teachers say they are overworked, underpaid and their classes are too large, among other issues.

Legault said Quebec doesn't have enough teachers to reduce class sizes.

"What we're proposing in exchange, is to add a second person in the class, a class aide, but we can't hurt our kids," he said. "They're the most precious thing we have."

FAE members started meeting on Thursday to discuss ongoing negotiations with the government. It was unclear if at that meeting they would choose to end their strike.

Legault said the government was willing to put more money on the table in its dealings with teachers and nurses who are also striking.

In exchange, he said again Friday, the government wanted some flexibility in collective agreements, to, for example, offer workers in some underserved areas higher pay to make those positions more attractive — without having to offer an equivalent pay raise across the entire network.

He called it a "minimum amount of flexibility" that the government needs in order to improve services to Quebecers.

FAE leaders are expected to provide an update later on Friday.