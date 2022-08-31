4 dead in Streptococcus A outbreak at seniors' home in Montreal's west end
Strep A bacteria usually associated with mild symptoms but can be severe
Montreal health authorities are confirming that four people have died from a Streptococcus A outbreak at a private seniors' residence.
A spokesman for the regional health authority says six cases of invasive group A streptococcal infections had been detected in the residence in Montreal's west end as of Monday, including the four fatal cases.
Jean-Nicolas Aubé says the disease appears to have spread to a second seniors' home, where one case has been detected.
The health authority for the west of Montreal — the CIUSSS de l'Ouest-de-l'Île-de-Montréal — confirmed the outbreaks are at Les résidences floralies locations in the Lachine and LaSalle boroughs.
The government of Canada's website says strep A bacteria is usually associated with mild illnesses such as strep throat and sinus infections.
However, in rare cases, infection can cause more invasive and life-threatening conditions including pneumonia, flesh-eating disease and toxic shock syndrome.
