Driver charged with DUI after collision with street sweeper in Laval kills passenger

A 34-year-old man is dead after the car he was riding in collided with a street sweeper in eastern Laval early Wednesday.

The 27-year-old driver of that car has been arrested for driving under the influence as police suspect he was on drugs at the time of the collision, according to Laval police spokesperson Const. Évelyne Boudreau.

Boudreau said police are waiting for tests to verify if the driver was on drugs and, if so, which drugs.

The street sweeper was driving south on Route 335, also known as Papineau Avenue, at around 4:50 a.m. when the collision occurred, Boudreau said.

The two-lane road runs through a rural sector of Laval with farms and forest on either side of the street.

The driver of the street sweeper told police that he saw the oncoming vehicle slowly veering into the southbound lane.

"[The car] was approximately in the middle of the centre line when the truck veered a little bit to its right to try to avoid the impact," she said, but it still hit the side of the street sweeper which is wider than the cab.

The car's two occupants were transported to hospital in critical condition, Boudreau said. The driver of the street sweeper was not injured, though he was treated for shock.

The passenger was pronounced dead at hospital.

An approximately two-kilometre stretch of Route 335 is closed in both directions, between St-Saëns and Mille-Îles boulevards, as police investigate the incident.

Police say the road will remain closed until at least the early afternoon and they are encouraging motorists to avoid the area.