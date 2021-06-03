Spring frost destroys strawberry crops in parts of Quebec

In many parts of the province, strawberry season has started early this year, and the mouthwatering red berries are appearing on shelves more than two weeks ahead of schedule.

"[It's] really exceptional," said Jennifer Crawford, the director general of the Quebec Strawberry and Raspberry Producers' Association. "The fields are beautiful, the flowers are really, really big this year."

"Growers are really enthusiastic and expecting a good yield and good quality of fruit," she said.

But despite early, bountiful harvests for some, other growers have been hit hard by recent periods of frost.

"We had a cold weekend, despite the warmer spring, so that was rough on some farmers," said Crawford.

The farmers who lost part of their crops to the recent frost likely missed out on some of the bigger berries of the season, but they say they're hopeful future harvests will pull through. (Jean-Claude Taliana/CBC)

She said the farmers most affected were those outside Quebec City, as well as in the eastern and northern regions of the province.

For some producers, such as Eastern Townships strawberry farmer Stéphan Perreault, the severe frost may have cost him the biggest, juiciest berries of the early season.

"We don't have any numbers yet, because we're going to see it by the end of the season," he said. "But it's a severe one."

Perreault said he and other farmers who lost some of their crops are hoping more productive harvests later in the summer will help salvage the season.

Growers who dealt with frost have had to decide which fields — or which parts of which fields — to protect.

U-Pick strawberry season is still set to kick off by Saint-Jean-Baptiste Day. (Jean-Claude Taliana/CBC)

Crawford said smaller farms often aren't as well equipped to handle frost, but there are ways for producers to mitigate the damage by covering crops, using irrigation systems, or building ice protection around their plants.

For people who are hoping to pick their own strawberries this summer, farms are expected to start welcoming visitors in mid- to late-June, by St-Jean-Baptiste Day.

As for other local fruit, Quebec-grown raspberries are expected to start hitting shelves in July and Crawford said, unlike last year, farmers believe they'll be able to keep up with demand.

"We're looking at more fruit on the market, which is great," she said. "We're very positive about the season this year."